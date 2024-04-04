trendingPhotosDetail

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Filmgoers and TV audiences fell in love with Jhanak Shukla, when she showed her acting chops in Kal Ho Naa Ho and the series Karishma Kaa Karishma. But where did Jhanak disappear? Read on to know more

You do remember little Jia Kapur, the little girl Shah Rukh Khan tried hard to impress in Kal Ho Naa Ho. And who can forget the humanoid robot Karishma in the popular Karishma Kaa Karishma? Jhank Shukla saw stardom at the age of 7, but then she quit films and focused on her studies. Here's how the grown-up Jia, Karishma looks now. (Images source: Instagram)

1. The two roles with which Jhank Shukla impressed the masses

1/5 Jhanak started working at 7 and starred in Hollywood as well as Bollywood films and also worked in several hit TV shows. However, she's best remembered for her role as Jia Kapur in Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho, and headlining sitcom Karishma Kaa Karishma.

2. Jhanak Shukla's short-but-impressive career

2/5 Daughter of actress Supriya Shukla, Jhanak became one of the popular child artistes in the 2000s. She was also seen in Son Pari, Hatim. Jhanak also starred in Rajit Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Irrfan Khan in the movie Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante as the kidnapped daughter Anishka Goenka. Not only this, she also starred in a Hollywood film, One Night with the King.

3. Grown up Jhanak Shukla's transformation stunned netizens

3/5 This is how Janak Shukla looks now. The former child artiste has grown up now, and her transformation has stunned netizens.

4. Jhanak Shukla quit Bollywood?

4/5 After 2012, the actress quit the industry and is now an Archeologist. She has completed her MA in Archaeology from Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute.

5. Netizens ask Jhanak Shukla to return