Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy

Several celebrities have stepped forward and shared their views on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot.
Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot has created quite a stir in social media, and it has divided the internet. While there are celebrities and netizens who have supported him, there are few who have mocked him as well. Let's take a look at the views of the celebrities over Singh's photoshoot. (All image source: File photos)
1. Alia Bhatt
During a recent press conference, Alia supported Ranveer and said, "I don't like anything negative said about my favourite co-star Ranveer Singh...toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti. I love him, he's eternally favourite to every one of us actually and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love."
2. Arjun Kapoor
Ek Villain Returns star Arjun Kapoor have also supported his Gunday co-star and stated, "The thing is, you should be allowed to be yourself. He is that way. Mujhe nahi lagta Ranveer singh kabhi kisi cheez ko karte hain without being himself."
3. John Abraham
John Abraham also showed support to Singh in a quirky manner. The actor was in news for posing in tight-fitted yellow shorts in Dostana. So on Singh's nude photoshoot, John made a cheeky comment, and added, "I also wanted to tell you that there are a lot of edited portions of Dostana that I still have…"
4. Poonam Pandey
Nasha actress Poonam Pandey has also done some sensuous photoshoots. So, Poonam commented on Ranveer's photoshoot and accepted her defeat, "You beat me at my own game @RanveerOfficial."
5. Sumona Chakravarti
The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti shared her take on the photoshoot. First, she stated on her Instagram with Singh's picture, "I'm a woman. Neither is my modesty insulted, nor my sentiments hurt." Later she shared a screenshot of her mother's take on Ranveer's photoshoot. Her mother texted her saying, 'the pics were great! God knows which sentiment got hurt! Maybe they wanted to see more!' Sumona further added, "This is what my mother- also a woman has to say."
6. Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn Chopra has a different opinion from the people mentioned above. She has called celebrities' support for Singh a 'double standard,' as she was mocked and looked down upon doing a similar photoshoot. In an interview with India Today, Sherlyn added, "When I did a bold shoot for an international magazine, society called me characterless and many other names. Why the double standard? Ye doglapan kyu?"
Chopra even added that Singh's wife Deepika Padukone once looked down upon her for wearing skimpy clothes. "Jis tarah Deepika Padukone ne mujhko dekha, aise upar se neeche. Ki itna chota sa top, itne chote sa short. Ganimat hain kuch toh tha jism par. Aapke patidev ke jism par kya hain madam? Kuch nahi hai," Sherlyn stated.