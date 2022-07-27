Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy

6/6

Sherlyn Chopra has a different opinion from the people mentioned above. She has called celebrities' support for Singh a 'double standard,' as she was mocked and looked down upon doing a similar photoshoot. In an interview with India Today, Sherlyn added, "When I did a bold shoot for an international magazine, society called me characterless and many other names. Why the double standard? Ye doglapan kyu?"

Chopra even added that Singh's wife Deepika Padukone once looked down upon her for wearing skimpy clothes. "Jis tarah Deepika Padukone ne mujhko dekha, aise upar se neeche. Ki itna chota sa top, itne chote sa short. Ganimat hain kuch toh tha jism par. Aapke patidev ke jism par kya hain madam? Kuch nahi hai," Sherlyn stated.