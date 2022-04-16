Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding reception: Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, other guests who attended grand bash

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding reception is the biggest party of the month and the guests' list proves it.
Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt arranged a grand wedding reception at their residence Vastu, and it is attended by half of Bollywood. Without much ado, let's get started with the guest list. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor
Let's start the list with another 'perfect couple,' Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.
2. Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid
Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Ranbir's upcoming, untitled film director Luv Ranjan attended the bash with his wife Alisha Vaid.
3. Shakun Batra
Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra also attended the reception.
4. Shweta Bachchan Nanda
Shweta Bachchan Nanda also graced the grand bash of Ranbir-Alia.
5. Ayan Mukerji
Ranbir-Alia will soon be seen on-screen together with the much-awaited Brahmastra, and director Ayan Mukerji is a close friend of the duo.
6. Karan Johar
Director-producer Karan Johar is like a father figure, and mentor to Alia Bhatt. His presence is special for the duo.
7. Neetu-Riddhima Kapoor
Here comes the ladkewale, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor.
8. Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan
Here comes the ladkiwale, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. These lovely ladies were the first ones to arrive at the venue.
9. Karishma Kapoor
Ranbir's cousin Karishma Kapoor also graced the evening, and she looked stunning in her outfit.