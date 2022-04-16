Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding reception: Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, other guests who attended grand bash

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding reception is the biggest party of the month and the guests' list proves it.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 16, 2022, 11:29 PM IST

Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt arranged a grand wedding reception at their residence Vastu, and it is attended by half of Bollywood. Without much ado, let's get started with the guest list. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor
1/9

Let's start the list with another 'perfect couple,' Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. 

2. Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid

Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid
2/9

Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Ranbir's upcoming, untitled film director Luv Ranjan attended the bash with his wife Alisha Vaid. 

3. Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra
3/9

Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra also attended the reception. 

4. Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Shweta Bachchan Nanda
4/9

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also graced the grand bash of Ranbir-Alia. 

5. Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji
5/9

Ranbir-Alia will soon be seen on-screen together with the much-awaited Brahmastra, and director Ayan Mukerji is a close friend of the duo. 

6. Karan Johar

Karan Johar
6/9

Director-producer Karan Johar is like a father figure, and mentor to Alia Bhatt. His presence is special for the duo. 

7. Neetu-Riddhima Kapoor

Neetu-Riddhima Kapoor
7/9

Here comes the ladkewale, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor. 

8. Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan

Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan
8/9

Here comes the ladkiwale, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. These lovely ladies were the first ones to arrive at the venue. 

9. Karishma Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor
9/9

Ranbir's cousin Karishma Kapoor also graced the evening, and she looked stunning in her outfit. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.