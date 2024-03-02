Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

On the first day of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, several Bollywood celebs and esteemed international personalties graced the bash.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant are all set to get married this year. The three-day pre-wedding festivities of the couple have started on a great note at Jamnagar, Gujarat. Check out the attendees who arrived on the first day of the bash. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)