Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

On the first day of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, several Bollywood celebs and esteemed international personalties graced the bash.

  Mar 02, 2024, 12:54 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant are all set to get married this year. The three-day pre-wedding festivities of the couple have started on a great note at Jamnagar, Gujarat. Check out the attendees who arrived on the first day of the bash. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Ajay Devgn with his family

Here's Ajay Devgn, with his daughter Nysa Devgan, and nephew Aaman Devgan at the pre-wedding bash. 

2. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni

Here's the power couple, pan-India star Ram Charan with his wife, Upasana Kamineni, posing before the paps. 

3. John Abraham

Here's handsome hunk John Abraham greeting the paparazzi before heading towards the bash.

4. Sadhguru

 Spiritual leader and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru has also arrived for the grand event at Jamnagar.

5. Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was all smiles at Jamnagar. He arrived at the pre-wedding bash a day after having tea with viral sensation Dolly Chaiwala.

6. Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar

Among the early arrivals at the pre-wedding bash were Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The pre-wedding bash will take place from March 1-3. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding will happen on July 12, 2024.

