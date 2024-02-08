Search icon
Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

On Propose Day, the second day in the Valentine's Week 2024, we take a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals.

  • Aman Wadhwa
  • Feb 07, 2024, 11:57 PM IST

Love stories are incomplete without beautiful propoals and hence, Bollywood has showcased some of the most romantic proposals in its love stories. On Propose Day on February 8, the second day in the Valentine's Week 2024, we take a look at some of the most memoroable proposals in Bollywood.

1. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
In the 2008 romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Imran Khan's character Jai aka Ratz proposes to his best friend Aditi aka Meow, played by Genelia D'Souza, at the airport in the film's memorable climax.

2. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho
As Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) pretends to read Rohit's (Saif Ali Khan) diary to Naina (Preity Zinta), he professes his own feelings for her in the most beautiful yet the most heartbreaking proposals ever in Bollywood.

3. Jannat

Jannat
Emraan Hashmi's Arjun kneels down before Sonal Chauhan's Zoya in the middle of the road as Zara Sa plays in the background in a dreamy proposal sequence in the 2008 romantic crime drama film Jannat.

4. Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal
Saif Ali Khan's Jai finally realises that he still loves Deepika Padukone's Meera and proposes to her at a Delhi heritage site in the most Imtiaz Ali-esque style in the climax of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal.

5. My Name Is Khan

My Name Is Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's Rizwan shows the most picturesque spot in the United States to Kajol's Mandira and she asks her to marry him in  a heartwarming sequence from the 2010 social drama film My Name Is Khan.

