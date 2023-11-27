In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Priyanka Chopra and multiple other celebrities attended the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, November 26.

Priyanka Chopra was seen hanging out with Orlando Bloom at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. The actress was also seen posing with multiple other celebrities.