Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3069723
HomePhotos

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Priyanka Chopra and multiple other celebrities attended the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, November 26.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 27, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra was seen hanging out with Orlando Bloom at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. The actress was also seen posing with multiple other celebrities.

 

1. Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom

Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom
1/5

Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom's photos and videos from the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix went viral across the internet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi (@jerryxmimi)

2. Priyanka Chopra with Chris Hemsworth and Naomi Campbell

Priyanka Chopra with Chris Hemsworth and Naomi Campbell
2/5

Priyanka Chopra was seen posing with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell and multiple other celebrities in this star-studded photo.

 

3. Priyanka Chopra hugs Lewis Hamilton

Priyanka Chopra hugs Lewis Hamilton
3/5

Priyanka Chopra was also seen hugging the F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, who finished at the ninth place in the race on Sunday.

 

4. Winner of F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Winner of F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023
4/5

Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which was the last race in the 2023 Formula One World Championship.

5. Podium finish at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Podium finish at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023
5/5

Charles Leclerc and George Russell won the second and third place at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 on Sunday.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet engineer who cracked UPSC in 1st try at 23 without coaching, became IAS, married to an IAS, she is India's most...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews