In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Priyanka Chopra and multiple other celebrities attended the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, November 26.
Priyanka Chopra was seen hanging out with Orlando Bloom at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. The actress was also seen posing with multiple other celebrities.
1. Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom
Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom's photos and videos from the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix went viral across the internet.
2. Priyanka Chopra with Chris Hemsworth and Naomi Campbell
Priyanka Chopra was seen posing with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell and multiple other celebrities in this star-studded photo.
3. Priyanka Chopra hugs Lewis Hamilton
Priyanka Chopra was also seen hugging the F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, who finished at the ninth place in the race on Sunday.
4. Winner of F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023
Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which was the last race in the 2023 Formula One World Championship.
5. Podium finish at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023
Charles Leclerc and George Russell won the second and third place at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 on Sunday.