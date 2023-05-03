Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos

The power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Met Gala 2023 and its after-party in Valentino outfits.
After showing their charming chemistry at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked glamorous in stunning outfits from the Italian luxury fashion brand Valentino at the annual fashion gala's after-party. The actress shared their pictures on her Instagram on Wednesday, May 3.
1. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' fashionable outfits
Priyanka Chopra exuded boss-lady vibes in a red outfit with a black necktie and Nick Jonas looked dashing in an all-black suit with sneakers at the Met Gala after-party.
2. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share sexy looks
The power couple, who tied the knot with each other at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in 2018, is seen gazing at each other with sexy looks in this picture.
3. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2023
Priyanka wore a thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves, while Nick opted for a black leather suit jacket, a white shirt, and a black tie on Met Gala red carpet.
4. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby Malti Marie
Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie was seen sitting on her lap and playing with his tie in adorable pictures clicked before the annual fundraising fashion gala.
5. Priyanka Chopra is the action star in Citadel
The global star has been earning huge acclaim for her breathtaking action sequences in her recent science fiction spy action thriller series Citadel.