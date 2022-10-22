Ponniyin Selvan 2, Ramayana, Shaakuntalam, Sita: Upcoming big-budget mythological movies after Adipurush

The Indian film industry will take a huge leap by adapting mythological stories and producing mega-budget films based on them. Let's take a look at it
Apart from rich culture and heritage, India is also blessed with several epic mythological stories and personalities that carved the shape of the country. We have grown up watching Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and BR Chopra's Mahabharat. 2023 will have its major release as the cinematic adaptation of Ramayan, Adipurush. Let's take a look at other films that are based on mythological characters. (All images source: File photo)
1. Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 (PS-2)
Mani Ratnam's cinematic adaptation of Chola Dynasty will continue with Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 (PS-2). Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, and Karthi will come to dazzle on screen in 2023.
2. Shaakuntalam
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan starrer film Shaakuntalam based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev. Shaakuntalam will release in cinemas on November 4.
3. The Incarnation Sita
Kangana Ranaut will play the titular role of Goddess Sita. The movie will be helmed by Alaukik Desai and it has been penned by screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote Thalaivii.
4. Ramayana
Before Prabhas' Adipurush, producers Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra announced to make of Ramayana for the big screen in 2019. Directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar will helm the three-part series which will be available in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.