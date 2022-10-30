Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Netizens troll Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor for attending Halloween party, say 'apni sanskriti bhool gaye'

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Aryan Khan were some of the celebrities spotted at the Halloween Party in Mumbai last night.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 30, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Mainly celebrated in America, Europe, and East Asia, Halloween is an ancient Celtic festival observed on October 31 annually. Since last couple of years, Halloween parties have been happening at several cities in India too and one such party was organised last night in Mumbai, which was attended by celebrities such as Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and others.

As videos of the party surfaced on the internet, netizens are trolling the star kids claiming that they have forgotten Indian cultures and values in celebrating the foreign festival. Some netizens even mocked their outfits saying that the said party appears more like a fancy dress competition. Here are the viral pictures from the Halloween party on the night of Saturday, October 29. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan
1/6

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was trolled for showing attitude to the paparazzi clicking his pictures.

2. Nayva Nanda

Nayva Nanda
2/6

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda was called out for dressing like Aladdin's Jasmine.

3. Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor
3/6

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, was trolled for wearing a tiara along with her dress.

4. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
4/6

Netizens were quick to notice that Ananya, daughter of Chunky Panday, wore the same dress as Kareena's Poo in K3G.

5. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
5/6

Seeing Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, netizens were reminded of her ghost avatar from the horror-comedy film Roohi.

6. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
6/6

The Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan was adjudged as the best-dressed celeb by the netizens who appreciated her fashion sense.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt stuns in all-black outfit, fans say 'beauty at it's best'
Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria give fashion goals
T20 World Cup controversies: Top 5 most dramatic moments in the history of mega event
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season
Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji attend Brahmastra screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Etawah, UP: Man test-drives car he got in dowry, runs over aunt in accident
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.