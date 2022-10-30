Netizens troll Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor for attending Halloween party, say 'apni sanskriti bhool gaye'

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Aryan Khan were some of the celebrities spotted at the Halloween Party in Mumbai last night.

Mainly celebrated in America, Europe, and East Asia, Halloween is an ancient Celtic festival observed on October 31 annually. Since last couple of years, Halloween parties have been happening at several cities in India too and one such party was organised last night in Mumbai, which was attended by celebrities such as Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and others.

As videos of the party surfaced on the internet, netizens are trolling the star kids claiming that they have forgotten Indian cultures and values in celebrating the foreign festival. Some netizens even mocked their outfits saying that the said party appears more like a fancy dress competition. Here are the viral pictures from the Halloween party on the night of Saturday, October 29. (All images: Viral Bhayani)