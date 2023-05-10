Search icon
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Adipurush actor Sunny Singh Nijjar, who started his film career in 2011 with Madhur Bhandarkar's Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, will portray Lakshmana in Om Raut's film.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 10, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Sunny Singh Nijjar, who grabbed everyone's attention with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, will now be seen portraying Lakshmana in Om Raut's Adipurush which also stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan.

He started his film career in 2011 with Madhur Bhandarkar's Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, where he made a small appearance. Later, he featured in Luv Ranjan's romantic drama Akaash Vani. Let's know more about the first:

 

1. Sunny Singh

Sunny Singh
1/5

Sunny Singh Nijjar was born on October 6, 1988. He has worked in television shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2007.

2. Film debut

Film debut
2/5

He started his film career in 2011 with Madhur Bhandarkar's Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, where he made a small appearance.

3. First major role

First major role
3/5

Sunny Singh got his first major role as an abusive husband, Ravi in Luv Ranjan's romantic drama Akaash Vani alongside Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha.

4. First Hit

First Hit
4/5

Sunny Singh grabbed everyone's attention Bharucha for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 which was a sequel to the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and co-starring Aaryan, Bharucha, Omkar Kapoor, Ishita Raj Sharma, and Sonnalli Seygall.

5. Will feature as Lakshmana in Adipurush

Will feature as Lakshmana in Adipurush
5/5

Sunny Singh will now be seen playing Lakshmana in Adipurush which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

