Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Sunny Singh Nijjar, who grabbed everyone's attention with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, will now be seen portraying Lakshmana in Om Raut's Adipurush which also stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan.
1. Sunny Singh
Sunny Singh Nijjar was born on October 6, 1988. He has worked in television shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2007.
2. Film debut
3. First major role
Sunny Singh got his first major role as an abusive husband, Ravi in Luv Ranjan's romantic drama Akaash Vani alongside Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha.
4. First Hit
Sunny Singh grabbed everyone's attention Bharucha for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 which was a sequel to the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and co-starring Aaryan, Bharucha, Omkar Kapoor, Ishita Raj Sharma, and Sonnalli Seygall.
5. Will feature as Lakshmana in Adipurush
Sunny Singh will now be seen playing Lakshmana in Adipurush which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.