Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Adipurush actor Sunny Singh Nijjar, who started his film career in 2011 with Madhur Bhandarkar's Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, will portray Lakshmana in Om Raut's film.

Sunny Singh Nijjar, who grabbed everyone's attention with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, will now be seen portraying Lakshmana in Om Raut's Adipurush which also stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan.

He started his film career in 2011 with Madhur Bhandarkar's Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, where he made a small appearance. Later, he featured in Luv Ranjan's romantic drama Akaash Vani. Let's know more about the first: