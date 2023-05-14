Search icon
Meet Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mitali Handa who grabbed attention at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mitali Handa was looking beautiful at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement.

  • DNA Web Team
  • May 14, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, on Saturday, got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The videos and photos from the ceremony flooded the social media, however, who caught everyone's attention was the actress' cousin Mitali Handa who was also seen posing with Priyanka Chopra.

Let's know who is Mitali Handa

1. Mitali Handa

Mitali Handa
1/5

Mitali Handa is Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra's first cousin. Her mother, Parineeti's father, and Priyanka's father are siblings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

2. BMB Jewels

BMB Jewels
2/5

Mitali is the owner of BMB Jewels which deals in Diamond, Kundan, Polki, and Gold Jewellery. 

3. Siblings

Siblings
3/5

Mitali is actress Mannara's sister who made her Bollywood debut with 2014 film Zid.

4. Spotted at Citadel's premiere

Spotted at Citadel's premiere
4/5

Mitali Handa was recently spotted at Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel premiere in Mumbai and was seen posing with the actress.

5. At Parineeti's engagement

At Parineeti's engagement
5/5

Mitali was seen donning a beautiful white outfit at Parineeti Chopra's engagement with Raghav Chadha. 

