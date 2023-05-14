Meet Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mitali Handa who grabbed attention at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mitali Handa was looking beautiful at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement.
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, on Saturday, got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The videos and photos from the ceremony flooded the social media, however, who caught everyone's attention was the actress' cousin Mitali Handa who was also seen posing with Priyanka Chopra.
Let's know who is Mitali Handa
1. Mitali Handa
Mitali Handa is Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra's first cousin. Her mother, Parineeti's father, and Priyanka's father are siblings.
2. BMB Jewels
Mitali is the owner of BMB Jewels which deals in Diamond, Kundan, Polki, and Gold Jewellery.
3. Siblings
Mitali is actress Mannara's sister who made her Bollywood debut with 2014 film Zid.
4. Spotted at Citadel's premiere
Mitali Handa was recently spotted at Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel premiere in Mumbai and was seen posing with the actress.
5. At Parineeti's engagement
Mitali was seen donning a beautiful white outfit at Parineeti Chopra's engagement with Raghav Chadha.