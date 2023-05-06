Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur

Here's all you need to know about the child artist from the movie Black, Ayesha Kapur, who is an actor, model, nutrition coach and entrepreneur.
Ayesha Kapur who won hearts at the age of 9 with her Bollywood debut in the film Black starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji is all grown up and is a stunner. The actress has 16.1K followers on Instagram and is quite active on social media. The actress is now a certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and shares her knowledge with the audience on social media. Here's all you need to know about the 28-year-old stunning diva-
1. Ayesha Kapur's bollywood debut
28-year-old Ayesha Kapur made her Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Black. The actress was just 9 years old when she essayed the role of young Michelle (Rani Mukerji) who was blind and deaf in the movie. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan and was a groundbreaking movie for the Indian film industry. She got several accolades for her role. Apart from this she also starred in the movie Sikandar in 2009 wherein she essayed the role of a young Kashmiri Muslim girl called Nasreen.
2. Ayesha Kapur Education
Ayesha Kapur is the daughter of Dilip Kapur, the owner of Hidesign, a manufacturer and marketer of leather products including handbags and her mother Jacqueline is German. The actress grew up in Auroville and completed her schooling at Deerfield Academy. The actress then went to the US for her further studies and completed her graduation from Columbia University.
3. Ayesha Kapur love life
Ayesha Kapur was once rumored to be dating Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar. The actress has posted several photos with him, however, neither of them said anything on this. She is now dating her college-time friend Adam Oberoi and often shares adorable photos with him on Instagram.
4. Ayesha Kapur Business
Ayesha Kapur is an integrative Nutrition Health Coach certified by IIN, New York. The actress makes reels on Instagram related to nutrition, self-care, and mindfulness. Other than this, the actress also started her own business along with her mother Jacqueline in 2009 named Ayesha Accessories. her brand claims to bring the best of global fashion available to all girls, women, kids, and men across India. The products from her brand include jewelry, scarves, sunglasses, bags, hair accessories and other essentials.
5. Ayesha Kapur career
Ayesha Kapur took a break from Bollywood to focus on her studies, however, the actress is all set to make her comeback in the entertainment industry. the actress will feature as the leading lady in Hari Om's next directional. She will be seen sharing the screen with Raghuvir Yadav, Soni Razdan, and Anshuman Jha.