Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur

28-year-old Ayesha Kapur made her Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Black. The actress was just 9 years old when she essayed the role of young Michelle (Rani Mukerji) who was blind and deaf in the movie. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan and was a groundbreaking movie for the Indian film industry. She got several accolades for her role. Apart from this she also starred in the movie Sikandar in 2009 wherein she essayed the role of a young Kashmiri Muslim girl called Nasreen.