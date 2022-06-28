Kriti Sanon impresses netizens with her latest photoshoot in glittery golden saree

Kriti Sanon is the epitome of beauty in a golden and glittery saree. Check out her latest photos here.

Kriti Sanon, who is at the peak of her career in Bollywood, looks like an eternal beauty in the latest photos that the actress has shared on her Instagram account. Her pictures have spread like a wildfire on the internet. (All images: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)