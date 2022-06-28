Kriti Sanon impresses netizens with her latest photoshoot in glittery golden saree

Kriti Sanon is the epitome of beauty in a golden and glittery saree. Check out her latest photos here.
Kriti Sanon, who is at the peak of her career in Bollywood, looks like an eternal beauty in the latest photos that the actress has shared on her Instagram account. Her pictures have spread like a wildfire on the internet. (All images: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
1. Kriti Sanon's gorgeous golden glittery saree
Kriti Sanon's stunning saree is from the Falguni Shane Peacock collection, the luxury brand of Indian ethnic wear founded by the husband-wife duo of Falguni and Shane Peacock.
2. Kriti Sanon's caption game is strong
Sharing these mesmerising photos, the actress last seen in Bachchhan Paandey wrote 'In aaknhon ki masti ke', referring to the lovely song picturised on Rekha from the musical drama Umrao Jaan.
3. Kriti Sanon's photos leave netizens impressed
Kriti's beautiful pictures soon went viral on social media with the actress' fans and followers dropping red hearts, fire, and eyes filled with hearts emojis in the comments section.
4. Kriti Sanon's big moment
Kriti's high point in her career came recently when she won her first Best Actress award for her brilliant performance in Mimi at the IIFA Awards 2022 in Abu Dhabi.
5. Kriti Sanon's upcoming films in 2022
The actress has an interesting line-up of films slated to release this year including comedy Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, horror drama Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, and actioner Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.
6. Kriti Sanon as Sita in Adipurush
Kriti Sanon will begin 2023 by portraying Sita in Om Raut's Adipurush based on the mythological tale of Ramayana with Prabhas as Rama and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.