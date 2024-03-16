Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat share adorable wedding pics on Instagram.
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot in an intimate but big fat Punjabi wedding on March 15. The couple have now taken to their Instagram to share some adorable pics from their dreamy wedding and also penned a heartwarming note. Here's a look at some of the stunning pics from their wedding.
1. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda
After a long relationship, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on March 15 in the presence of their close family and friends. A day later, the couple have shared their pics on Instagram
2. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat wedding pics
The couple were seen flaunting their million dollar smiles as they walked down the aisle hand in hand while the guests were seen showering flowers on the couple.
3. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat Instagram post
Along with the adorable pics, the couple also penned a heartfelt note which read, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!"
4. Fans shower love on newlyweds
Fans congratulated the newlywed couple and showered love on them. One of the comments read, "You are goals. wishing you a lifetime of togetherness." Another wrote, "Prettiest bride in the town." Another commented, "such an adorable couple."
5. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat outfit
Kriti Kharbanda opted for a pastel pink lehenga and completed her look with golden jewelry. On the other hand, Pulkit Samrat opted for a pastel green sherwani and completed his look with white footwear and a neckpiece.