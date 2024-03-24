Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda shares adorable picture with Pulkit Samrat from their haldi ceremony
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat recently tied the knot in an intimate but lavish wedding ceremony. The couple have now shared adorable pictures from their ‘unconventional haldi’ ceremony wherein they can be seen exuding pure joy. Here's a look at their mushy, fun pics from the ceremony-
1. Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat 'unconventional haldi ceremony'
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat recently took to their Instagram and shared some adorable pictures from their 'unconventional haldi' ceremony. The couple were seen using multani mitti for their haldi ceremony. In one of the pics, Pulkit was seen kissing Kriti on her head.
2. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat haldi ceremony outfits
While Kriti Kharbanda opted for an orange plaazo set, which she paired with golden jewellery, Pulkit Samrat opted for a yellow and white kurta pajama for their haldi ceremony.
3. Kriti Kharbanda Instagram post
Along with the adorable photos, Kriti Karbanda also penned a sweet caption which read, "Hamari haldi thodi unconventional thi. Haldi ki ek chutki for Sagan in a pack of Multani mitti, created especially for Pulkit and I, keeping our skin in mind coz bride and groom have to glow na."
4. Pulkit Samrat dancing at his haldi ceremony
Pulkit Samrat was seen dancing to dhol beats during his haldi ceremony. Not only this, Kriti also revealed in her caption that Pulkit was thrown in the swimming pool after the Haldi ceremony and wrote, "others threw Pulkit into the pool :) I'm grateful!"
5. Netizens shower love on Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat
Netizens couldn't stop adoring the couple's romantic, fun photos from their Haldi ceremony. One of the comments read, "The way you are looking at him in the 4th pic (heart emoji)." Another user wrote, "You guys are goals." Another user commented, "made for each other couple." Another wrote, "You guys are so cute."