Jug Jugg Jeeyo actors Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, others share their wedding photos

Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shared photos of their own wedding.
On Tuesday, the cast of Juh Jugg Jeeyo, the film directed by Raj Mehta, dropped adorable wedding photos on Instagram with precious captions. Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Varun Dhawan shared photos of their own wedding. While Kiara Advani posted her parents' wedding photo.
Take a look:
1. Neetu Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor shared her wedding photo with the late actor Rishi Kapor and wrote, “Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya. I am starting this new journey, with your blessings Rishi ji. With you in my heart, always.” (Image credit: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)
2. Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor
Anil Kapoor dropped his wedding photo with the caption, “You gave us your blessings once...now my ‘other’ family needs blessings to start a new journey kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai.” (Image credit: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
3. Maniesh Paul
Maniesh Paul dropped his wedding photo with the caption ,” Sab badal gaya iss din ke baad…aur ab waapis sab badal ne waala hai! Need your blessings for this one…” (Image credit: Maniesh Paul/Instagram)
4. Kiara Advani's parents
Kiara Advani posted photo of her parents’ wedding and wrote, “Here’s one of my favourite pictures of my parents. I've always looked up to them for the perfect marriage! Their blessings are always with me.. now I need YOURS! Also, some advice please, kyunki sab kehte hai shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai. Kya sachi badal jaata hai?” (Image credit: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
5. Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan shared a beautiful photo with his wife and wrote, “Aap logo ne Iss din Hume itna pyaar diya thank u but I need your blessings again kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai!” (Image credit: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)
6. Prajakta Koli
Prajakta Koli dropped a confused photo of herself with the caption ,”Sab bolte rehte hai shaadi kab kar rahi ho, shaadi kab kar rahi ho! Toh bas kar rahi hoon ab. And need ALL your blessings for it and advice…kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai na?” (Image credit: Prajakta Kholi/Instagram)