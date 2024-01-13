Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3074419
HomePhotos

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

Here's a look at the star-studded reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

  • Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 13, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

After a grand Christian wedding in Udaipur, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have thrown a lavish, star-studded reception in Mumbai with the who and who’s of the entertainment industry attending to give their blessings. From Dharmendra, and Rajkumar Hirani to Shruti Haasan and Naga Chaitanya, all the celebs are dressed their best to attend the newlywed's reception. 

 

1. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare with family

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare with family
1/9

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were seen posing with Aamir Khan and family at their reception. The couple opted for a red and black combination for their wedding reception. Ira was seen wearing a beautiful red lehenga, while Nupur wore a black sherwani.

2. Babil Khan, Gauahar Khan, Kiku Sharda

Babil Khan, Gauahar Khan, Kiku Sharda
2/9

Babil Khan was seen in an all-black outfit, while Gauahar Khan looked elegant in a pink lehenga. Kiku Sharda was also seen attending Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception with wife

3. Javed Jaffrey, Sunidhi Chauhan and Zoya Akhtar

Javed Jaffrey, Sunidhi Chauhan and Zoya Akhtar
3/9

Javed Jaffrey opted for a grey and white suit while Sunidhi Chauhan wore a co-ord set. Zoya Akhtar looked beautiful in a pink traditional suit.

4. Farhan Akhtar, Darsheel Safary, Mithila Palkar

Farhan Akhtar, Darsheel Safary, Mithila Palkar
4/9

Farhan Akhtar was seen attending Aamir Khan’s daughter’s reception with wife Shibani Dandekar and both twinned in black. Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary was also seen at the wedding reception. Mithila Palkar threw glamour in a silver saree.

5. Sachin Tendulkar, Sajid Khan, Anil Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya

Sachin Tendulkar, Sajid Khan, Anil Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya
5/9

Sachin Tendulkar and Sajid Khan were seen in black coat and blue jeans. Anil Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya opted for a formal suit for the reception. A

6. Dharmendra, Shruti Haasan and Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

Dharmendra, Shruti Haasan and Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh
6/9

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh looked adorable together at the reception. Shruti Hasaan was seen posing for the paps with her sister when Dharmendra entered the venue and posed for the paparazzi. 

7. Imran Khan with family and Kartik Aaryan at reception

Imran Khan with family and Kartik Aaryan at reception
7/9

Imran Khan was seen posing for the paps with his family. Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Sakshi Tanwar was also seen attending the reception. Kartik Aaryan looked smart in blue formal suit. 

8. Juhi Chawla, Sharman Joshi and Sagrika Ghatge

Juhi Chawla, Sharman Joshi and Sagrika Ghatge
8/9

Juhi Chawla attended the reception with her husband. Sharman Joshi was also seen with his wife. Zaheer Khan and Sagrika Ghatge looked beautiful together at the reception.

9. Rekha, Hema Malini, Saira Banu, Jaya Bachchan and Nitesh Tiwari

Rekha, Hema Malini, Saira Banu, Jaya Bachchan and Nitesh Tiwari
9/9

Rekha, Hema Malini and Saira Banu exuded elegance and posed together for the paparazzi. Aamir Khan’s Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari also attended the reception with his wife. Jaya Bachchan was seen posing with Shweta Bachchan and Sonali Bendre and also schooling the paps.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
NASA images: 7 mesmerising images of space will make you fall in love with astronomy
8 athletes with most Olympic medals
In pics: Step inside Jalsa, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's Rs 120 crore mansion with gym, jacuzzi, aesthetic decor
Remember Paul Blackthorne, Lagaan's Captain Russell? Quit films, did side roles in Hollywood, looks unrecognisable now
This actor was called next superstar, bigger than Amitabh, Vinod Khanna, then lost stardom, was arrested for wife's...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Women's Asia Cup 2024: India beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets to reach ninth successive final
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews