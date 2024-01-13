Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

After a grand Christian wedding in Udaipur, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have thrown a lavish, star-studded reception in Mumbai with the who and who’s of the entertainment industry attending to give their blessings. From Dharmendra, and Rajkumar Hirani to Shruti Haasan and Naga Chaitanya, all the celebs are dressed their best to attend the newlywed's reception.