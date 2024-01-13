Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

Here's a look at the star-studded reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
After a grand Christian wedding in Udaipur, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have thrown a lavish, star-studded reception in Mumbai with the who and who’s of the entertainment industry attending to give their blessings. From Dharmendra, and Rajkumar Hirani to Shruti Haasan and Naga Chaitanya, all the celebs are dressed their best to attend the newlywed's reception.
1. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare with family
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were seen posing with Aamir Khan and family at their reception. The couple opted for a red and black combination for their wedding reception. Ira was seen wearing a beautiful red lehenga, while Nupur wore a black sherwani.
2. Babil Khan, Gauahar Khan, Kiku Sharda
Babil Khan was seen in an all-black outfit, while Gauahar Khan looked elegant in a pink lehenga. Kiku Sharda was also seen attending Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception with wife
3. Javed Jaffrey, Sunidhi Chauhan and Zoya Akhtar
Javed Jaffrey opted for a grey and white suit while Sunidhi Chauhan wore a co-ord set. Zoya Akhtar looked beautiful in a pink traditional suit.
4. Farhan Akhtar, Darsheel Safary, Mithila Palkar
Farhan Akhtar was seen attending Aamir Khan’s daughter’s reception with wife Shibani Dandekar and both twinned in black. Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary was also seen at the wedding reception. Mithila Palkar threw glamour in a silver saree.
5. Sachin Tendulkar, Sajid Khan, Anil Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya
Sachin Tendulkar and Sajid Khan were seen in black coat and blue jeans. Anil Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya opted for a formal suit for the reception. A
6. Dharmendra, Shruti Haasan and Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh looked adorable together at the reception. Shruti Hasaan was seen posing for the paps with her sister when Dharmendra entered the venue and posed for the paparazzi.
7. Imran Khan with family and Kartik Aaryan at reception
Imran Khan was seen posing for the paps with his family. Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Sakshi Tanwar was also seen attending the reception. Kartik Aaryan looked smart in blue formal suit.
8. Juhi Chawla, Sharman Joshi and Sagrika Ghatge
Juhi Chawla attended the reception with her husband. Sharman Joshi was also seen with his wife. Zaheer Khan and Sagrika Ghatge looked beautiful together at the reception.
9. Rekha, Hema Malini, Saira Banu, Jaya Bachchan and Nitesh Tiwari
Rekha, Hema Malini and Saira Banu exuded elegance and posed together for the paparazzi. Aamir Khan’s Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari also attended the reception with his wife. Jaya Bachchan was seen posing with Shweta Bachchan and Sonali Bendre and also schooling the paps.