IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

The wait is finally over and the most awaited cricket tournament, Indian Premiere League is set to start on March 2024. The opening ceremony of IPL 2024 will be held at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai and is all set to become the talk of the town with some of the biggest stars performing, entertaining the audience. The ceremony is set to start at 6:30 pm and will stream live on Star Sports and JioCinema. Here’s a look at the star-studded lineup for the opening ceremony.