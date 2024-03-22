Search icon
IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

The opening ceremony of IPL 2024 to see a star-studded event. Here's a look at the performances that will light up the ceremony.

  • Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 22, 2024, 01:56 PM IST

The wait is finally over and the most awaited cricket tournament, Indian Premiere League is set to start on March 2024. The opening ceremony of IPL 2024 will be held at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai and is all set to become the talk of the town with some of the biggest stars performing, entertaining the audience. The ceremony is set to start at 6:30 pm and will stream live on Star Sports and JioCinema. Here’s a look at the star-studded lineup for the opening ceremony.

1. Akshay Kumar to perform at IPL 2024

Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, will be giving an energetic performance along with his co-star Tiger Shroff at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony. 

2. AR Rahman to perform at IPL 2024

AR Rahman will be performing with Sonu Nigam at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony. A source told Hindustan Times, "Besides the musical act, there will also be a never-before-seen AR (Augmented Reality) technology display that's also a highlight of the opening ceremony.”

3. Sonu Nigam to perform at IPL 2024

Sonu Nigam is all set to entertain the fans with his soulful, melodious voice at the opening ceremony of IPL 2024. The singer will be seen singing some of his hits and jamming with AR Rahman at the stage.

4. Tiger Shroff at IPL 2024

Tiger Shroff, who is also known for his energetic dance moves, will be seen giving an electrifying performance at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony. The actor will be seen performing with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar. 

5. DJ Axwell to perform at IPL 2024

On Thursday, the official Twitter account of Indian Premiere League announced that popular Swedish DJ Axwell will be performing during the mid-innings break. The tweet read, "A captivating performance awaits for you at the #TATAIPL Mid Innings Show. Renowned Swedish DJ, record producer, and remixer - DJ Axwell is all set to entertain Chennai with his enchanting live performance!"

