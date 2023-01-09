In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat looks mesmerising in the photos she shared on social media.
Mallika Sherawat, who is one of the hottest Bollywood actresses, burned the internet when she decided to drop her sizzling hot photos in a sexy bikini. She looks mesmerising in her latest bikini photos which have now gone viral on social media. (All photos: Mallika Sherawat/ Instagram)
1. Mallika Sherawat looks sexy
Mallika Sherawat is looking sexy in the orange and black bikini, she can be seen having the best time in the pictures,
2. Glamour
Mallika Sherawat can turn heads with her beauty and glamour, these photos are the proof.
3. Mallika Sherawat raising the temperature
Mallika Sherawat raised the temperature when she dropped her bikini photos on Instagram.
4. Secret of her beauty
Earlier, while talking to one of her fans, Mallika shared her beauty secret by saying, "Thank you, I do it by leading a disciplined life - workout, yoga, No alcohol No cigarettes & No late nights!"
5. Mallika on being tagged as sex symbol
While speaking to Hindustan Times, Mallika talked about being tagged as a sex symbol. She said “Mujhe pata bhi nahi likhta kaun hai yeh! Do people take Wikipedia seriously? I don’t. Abhi kya karein, change kaise karein iss image ko. I don’t even know how, I don’t pay attention to it. However people want to perceive me, it’s their attitude. I just have to focus on what I am doing."