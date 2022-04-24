Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in beachwear, exudes sultry vibes in glam photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor charmed her fans and they are smitten by her latest photoshoot. Let's check out the pictures.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 24, 2022, 09:22 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor is here to give you some summer hacks that will make you look cool and sexy at the same time. Let's take inspiration from Kapoor's latest photoshoot. (All images source: spacemuffin27 Instagram)

1. Janhvi Kapoor- The golden baby

Janhvi Kapoor- The golden baby
1/5

In her latest photoshoot with a popular magazine, Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in a gold halter-neck top and thigh-slit skirt. 

2. Janhvi's sultry avatar

Janhvi's sultry avatar
2/5

Kapoor never fails to amaze her fans, and even this time, the Dhadak actress has enthralled her followers with a golden neck top, thigh-slit skirt, matching with rust gold high-waist skirt and sported with a thigh-high slit. 

3. The cherry on top

The cherry on top
3/5

Janhvi's look became more sensuous with a dab of pink lipstick. The actress was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Ria Kothari, Meagan Concessio, and Humaira Lakdawala.

4. Janhvi on social trolling

Janhvi on social trolling
4/5

Recently, the actress talked about online trolling to Filmfare and said, "I have become increasingly indifferent to it. But time and again, I think I’m always a little surprised and taken aback by just the double standards sometimes. And how bitter some people can be, but then again, it’s not a big deal.”

5. Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects
5/5

On the work front, Janhvi will soon be seen in films like Good Luck Jerry, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and Bawaal. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.