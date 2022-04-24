Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in beachwear, exudes sultry vibes in glam photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor charmed her fans and they are smitten by her latest photoshoot. Let's check out the pictures.
Janhvi Kapoor is here to give you some summer hacks that will make you look cool and sexy at the same time. Let's take inspiration from Kapoor's latest photoshoot. (All images source: spacemuffin27 Instagram)
1. Janhvi Kapoor- The golden baby
In her latest photoshoot with a popular magazine, Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in a gold halter-neck top and thigh-slit skirt.
2. Janhvi's sultry avatar
Kapoor never fails to amaze her fans, and even this time, the Dhadak actress has enthralled her followers with a golden neck top, thigh-slit skirt, matching with rust gold high-waist skirt and sported with a thigh-high slit.
3. The cherry on top
Janhvi's look became more sensuous with a dab of pink lipstick. The actress was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Ria Kothari, Meagan Concessio, and Humaira Lakdawala.
4. Janhvi on social trolling
Recently, the actress talked about online trolling to Filmfare and said, "I have become increasingly indifferent to it. But time and again, I think I’m always a little surprised and taken aback by just the double standards sometimes. And how bitter some people can be, but then again, it’s not a big deal.”
5. Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects
On the work front, Janhvi will soon be seen in films like Good Luck Jerry, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and Bawaal.