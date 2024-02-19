Search icon
In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Janhvi Kapoor drops sizzling pics in ivory saree on Instagram leaving fans drooling over her beauty.

  • Riya Sharma
  • Feb 19, 2024, 02:58 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor not only entertains the audience with her performances in the movies but is also a true fashionista who often raises the glam quotient. The actress recently shared some stunning pictures dazzling in a saree which left netizens in awe. 

 

1. Janhvi Kapoor Instagram post

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram post
On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and dropped some sizzling photos accompanied by a white bird emoticon as the caption.

 

2. Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in ivory saree

Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in ivory saree
Janhvi's ethereal concept saree comes in a stunning white shade and features a modern draping pattern. The actress paired it with a sexy bralette bralette-style blouse with a plunging neckline and a halter neck with multiple beaded necklaces. 

 

3. Janhvi Kapoor saree price

Janhvi Kapoor saree price
Janhvi Kapoor’s ivory saree is from the shelves of ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani and according to Free Press Journal, the saree is worth Rs 1.89 lakh. The actress styled it with a pair of diamond earrings and a bracelet. 

 

4. Netizens in awe of Janhvi Kapoor's looks

Netizens in awe of Janhvi Kapoor's looks
Netizens couldn't stop gushing about Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning look. One of the comments read, “looking like an apsara.” Another wrote, “apsara straight from heaven.” Another comment read, “apsara core.” Another fan commented, “white has never looked so good before.”

5. Janhvi Kapoor work front

Janhvi Kapoor work front
Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR in Koratala Siva's film Devara. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, who is set to play the role of an antagonist. The film is set to hit the theatres on October 10, 2024. 

