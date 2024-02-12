Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Here's a look at all the viral moments when Bollywood actors ended their feud with a hug.
February 12 is celebrated as Hug Day across the world. On this day, people embrace their loved ones in their arms to express their heartfelt affection towards them. A couple of days later, Valentine’s Day will be here. But on this occasion, let’s go down memory lane and remember all those times when Bollywood actors ended their feuds with a hug and the moment ruled the internet.
1. Rekha-Jaya Bachchan
Rekha was rumoured to be in a relationship with Amitabh Bachchan while he was married to Jaya Bachchan. When Jaya Bachchan and Rekha reunited at an award event, and shared a hug with each other, their photo left everyone stunned.
2. Shah Rukh Khan-Sunny Deol
Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol's tiff started on the sets of the 1993 blockbuster Darr when Sunny, who was the male lead, ended up feeling dissatisfied as he felt that the antagonist (SRK) was given more screen-time and dialogues. However, recently, at the success party of Gadar 2, the two put an end to their tiff and shared a warm hug.
3. Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had a fight in 2008 at Katrina Kaif's birthday bash. However, the two superstars later reconciled at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party in 2013 where they were seen hugging each other.
4. Aamir Khan-Faizal Khan
Faizal Khan had earlier accused his brother Aamir Khan of caging kidnapping him and also called him an opportunist. However, the two were seen reuniting at their mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday and their picture hugging each other went viral on social media.
5. Deepika Padukone-Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma who was once rumoured to be dating Ranveer Singh was at a cold war with Deepika Padukone, however, the two were seen hugging each other during a Censor Board meeting.