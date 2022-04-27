Heropanti 2, Kick, Badlapur: Films in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui aced negative roles

The National Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his excellent acting in his diverse roles. Be it, Shaikh, in The Lunchbox or A. Khan in Kahaani or Ganesh Gaitonde in the International Emmys nominated Sacred Games, the actor has given plenty of memorable performances. Nawazuddin's charm increases manifold when he plays a negative character and here are some films in which the actor has aced being an antagonist.