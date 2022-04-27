Heropanti 2, Kick, Badlapur: Films in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui aced negative roles

As Heropanti 2 releases this Friday, here are other films in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrayed negative characters.
The National Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his excellent acting in his diverse roles. Be it, Shaikh, in The Lunchbox or A. Khan in Kahaani or Ganesh Gaitonde in the International Emmys nominated Sacred Games, the actor has given plenty of memorable performances. Nawazuddin's charm increases manifold when he plays a negative character and here are some films in which the actor has aced being an antagonist.
1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Laila in Heropanti 2
In the sequel of Heropanti slated to release on April 29, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Laila, a don waging a cyberwar against India. Tiger Shroff stars as Babloo in the film who would stop at nothing to stop Laila in his mission. (Image source: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram)
2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Shiv Gajra in Kick
In the Salman Khan starrer Kick, Nawazuddin portrayed corrupt business Shiv Gajra in his first major antagonist role. No one can forget the maniac laugh of his character in this 2014 action film. (Image source: Kick trailer/YouTube screengrab)
3. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Liak in Badlapur
In one of the finest performances in his career, Nawazuddin portrayed a robber Liak in Sriram Raghavan's psychological thriller Badlapur in which he was pitted against Varun Dhawan's Raghu. (Image source: Badlapur trailer/YouTube screengrab)
4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ramanna in Raman Raghav 2.0
Nawazuddin played scary and menacing serial killer Ramanna, inspired by the real-life notorious serial killer Raman Raghav in Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0. (Image source: File photo)
5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur
This was the role that changed everything for Nawazuddin Siddiqui as he portrayed the grey character of a don named Faizal Khan in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur films. (Image source: File photo)