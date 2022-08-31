Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao: Badhaai Do, Shahid, Trapped, Newton, powerful performances of the actor

As Rajkummar Rao celebrates his 38th birthday, let's have a look at his striking performances in films from Trapped to Newton.

Rajkummar Rao, one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema, turns 38 on Tuesday, August 31. In his career spanning more than a decade, the actor has given some excellent performances on the big screen. On his special day today, let's have a look at six of the most powerful performances of Rajkummar Rao. (All images: Twitter)