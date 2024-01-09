Search icon
From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

Here's the list of fresh faces and outsiders who bring a unique charm and fresh perspective to the silver screen

  Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jan 09, 2024, 03:57 PM IST

Bollywood has some superstars who hail from the film family. However, there have been some stars who aren't from any influential family and left a mark in films with their hard work. Let's shine a spotlight on these actors making their mark in Hindi cinema.

1. Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey
1/6

Without any film background, Vikrant Massey has made his way from television to the silver screen. Vikrant's last film, 12th Fail, is among the most profitable hits of 2023.

2. Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina
2/6

Despite making his debut with 3 star kids, Suhana Khan (daughter of Shah Rukh Khan), Khushi Kapoor (daughter of Boney Kapoor), and Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson), Vedang Raina left a mark and impressed the masses in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

3. Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav
3/6

After making his debut in My Name Is Khan, Adarsh has impressed audiences with his performances in movies such as Mom, The White Tiger, and the recent Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Adarsh's performance in shows such as Leila, Hostel Daze, and Guns and Gulaabs has also cemented his position as a credible actor.

4. Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao
4/6

From making an uncredited appearance as a news reader in Ram Gopal Varma's Rann to leading commercial blockbusters such as Stree. Rajkummar has set a precedent for aspiring actors who have no film background.

5. Vijay Verma

Vijay Verma
5/6

Here's another talent who never missed his mark and always entertained the audience. Either as Moeen Arif in Gully Boy or baddie Hamza Sheikh in Darlings, Vijay never disappointed his fans.

6. Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh
6/6

Here's another prominent personality in Hindi films who has made his way through hard work and perseverance. From playing antagonists, grey characters in Neerja, Padmavat, and Sanju to leading series Rocket Boys as Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, Jim Sarbh always comes on screen with a promise to entertain his audience. 

