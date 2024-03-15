From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

4/5

As Kabir, Hrithik just owned the character in WAR. The entry shot of the superstar in the film left everyone spellbound. The superstar played the character of a RAW agent gone rogue and we can see there isn't anyone who can portray it better than him. Sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff, Hrithik left his distinct presence in the film and must say, totally owned the film in his name.