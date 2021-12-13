Esha Gupta wears blazer without bra, shares BOLD pictures

Esha Gupta raised the temperature when she dropped pictures of herself in a blazer and pants, without wearing anything inside.
Fashion diva Esha Gupta often shares her sensual and bold photos on the internet. The actress has once again grabbed everyone’s attention with her sultry and sexy pictures on social media. Esha raised the temperature when she dropped pictures of herself in blazer and pants, without wearing a bra. (All pictures: Esha Gupta/Instagram)
Undoubtedly, Esha Gupta is one of the bold actresses that we have in India. She often flaunts her beautiful and toned body in hot-sexy dresses.
For the unversed, Esha Gupta was crowned Miss India International in 2007 before making her debut in Bollywood in 2012.
Esha Gupta has never been afraid of speaking the truth and often makes make headlines because of her personal life. The ‘Rustom’ actress Esha Gupta, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, "In our family, women are more successful than the men, and parents teach their daughters to be independent. If I get married to the richest guy and he leaves me, I don’t want to live with alimony. I want to have something of my own. I don’t want to change my surname. I need a partner who supports me and doesn’t try to change me."