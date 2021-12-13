Esha Gupta wears blazer without bra, shares BOLD pictures

5/5

Esha Gupta has never been afraid of speaking the truth and often makes make headlines because of her personal life. The ‘Rustom’ actress Esha Gupta, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, "In our family, women are more successful than the men, and parents teach their daughters to be independent. If I get married to the richest guy and he leaves me, I don’t want to live with alimony. I want to have something of my own. I don’t want to change my surname. I need a partner who supports me and doesn’t try to change me."