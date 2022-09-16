Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Ek Villain Returns star Disha Patani looks sizzling hot in bold outfit, photos go viral

Check out Disha Patani's stunning photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 16, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Disha Patani is a diva both on and off the screen. Disha is unquestionably stunning, whether she is on the big screen, on the movie promotion tour, or at other events.

1. Disha Patani's outfit

Disha Patani's outfit
1/5

Disha Patani can be seen sporting a miniskirt with frills and a white bralette-style top.

2. Disha Patani's headgear

Disha Patani's headgear
2/5

Disha Patani looked beautiful in a huge, heavily embellished headpiece.

3. Disha Patani's makeup

Disha Patani's makeup
3/5

Disha Patani opted for pink lips and flawless eyeliner and eyeshadow.

4. Disha Patani's accesories

Disha Patani's accesories
4/5

Disha Patani along with her headpiece wore some bracelets and a pair of earrings.

5. Disha Patani's post

Disha Patani's post
5/5

Disha Patani shared her photos on Instagram with an animal emoji in the caption.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow rains: Nine people dead due to wall collapse
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.