Ek Villain Returns star Disha Patani looks sizzling hot in bold outfit, photos go viral

Check out Disha Patani's stunning photos here.
Disha Patani is a diva both on and off the screen. Disha is unquestionably stunning, whether she is on the big screen, on the movie promotion tour, or at other events.
1. Disha Patani's outfit
Disha Patani can be seen sporting a miniskirt with frills and a white bralette-style top.
2. Disha Patani's headgear
Disha Patani looked beautiful in a huge, heavily embellished headpiece.
3. Disha Patani's makeup
Disha Patani opted for pink lips and flawless eyeliner and eyeshadow.
4. Disha Patani's accesories
Disha Patani along with her headpiece wore some bracelets and a pair of earrings.
5. Disha Patani's post
Disha Patani shared her photos on Instagram with an animal emoji in the caption.