‘A lot like love’: RajKummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s UNSEEN post-wedding photos are unmissable

Check out the most recent photos of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa from their wedding celebrations.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa married recently in Chandigarh in a dreamy ceremony. After more than a decade of dating, the couple tied the knot, and their wedding photos went viral on social media. Both stars captivated everyone's hearts with their wedding day looks, and their wedding film, which was released a few days later, was full of love. Today, the actress uploaded some stunning photographs of herself and Rajkummar, which appeared to be from one of their wedding celebrations.
1. RajKummar Rao-Patralekhaa's romantic shot
Patralekhaa took to Instagram and shared a romantic shot with Rajkummar Rao and captioned it 'A lot like love'.
2. Patralekhaa's makeup
Patralekhaa opted for a brownish pink-toned lipstick and wore it with light eye makeup.
3. Patralekhaa's saree
Patralekhaa can be seen wearing a stunning saree which was custom made by Sabyasachi for the bride.
4. Patralekhaa's wedding day outfit
Patralekhaa wore a gorgeous crimson Sabyasachi lehenga with gold accents all over. She completed her bridal ensemble with a crimson net dupatta draped over the head. The dupatta had words inscribed in Bengali that read, “Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam” which loosely translates to, “I pledge all my love to you”, which could also be one of the couple’s wedding vows.
5. RajKummar Rao-Patralekhaa's pre-wedding party
Amit Aggarwal designed the couple's blingy jammies. Patralekhaa also upped the ante by donning rhinestones in her hair