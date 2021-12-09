‘A lot like love’: RajKummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s UNSEEN post-wedding photos are unmissable

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa married recently in Chandigarh in a dreamy ceremony. After more than a decade of dating, the couple tied the knot, and their wedding photos went viral on social media. Both stars captivated everyone's hearts with their wedding day looks, and their wedding film, which was released a few days later, was full of love. Today, the actress uploaded some stunning photographs of herself and Rajkummar, which appeared to be from one of their wedding celebrations.