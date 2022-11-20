Search icon
India-bound 2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled, gets fresh design and more power

2023 Kia Seltos has two 10.25-inch screens, a redesigned 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and two USB ports in the front and back.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Nov 20, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

The 2023 Kia Seltos has been updated in a number of ways, both aesthetically and mechanically, and was just unveiled at the current 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. The United States market will also be getting a brand new X-Line model in the near future. The new 2023 Kia Selto comes with a host of new technological enhancements and a swift performance increase.

2023 Kia Seltos
2023 Kia Seltos has a revised front bumper, updated tiger nose grille, new alloy wheels, and an updated set of LED daytime running lights and fog lights.

2023 Kia Seltos
The SUV's LED taillights are now joined by a sleek light bar. The 2023 Kia Seltos maintains the same basic shape as the past years model, but it now comes in a variety of fresh colours.

2023 Kia Seltos
Inside, the 2023 Kia Seltos has twin 10.25-inch screens, a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and two USB connections in the front and back. The Kia Connect app now has a digital key function. Driver-support technology has been enhanced to incorporate speed limit assist and warning, as well as blind spot collision detection.

2023 Kia Seltos
The engine choices of 1.6-litre turbo and 2.0-litre remain unchanged. However, the turbo unit gains additional power, increasing from 175 hp to 195 hp.

2023 Kia Seltos
Furthermore, cyclist and pedestrian recognition have been included to the enhanced forward collision avoidance assist. Lane departure warning, automated emergency braking with pedestrian identification, lane centring steering, and lane departure steering aid are just some of the driver assistance features offered on modern 2023 Seltos.

2023 Kia Seltos
With the back seats up, the Kia Seltos in India has a cargo capacity of 433 litres. The SUV's cargo capacity has not been reduced in any way, even in the latest 2023 iteration.

