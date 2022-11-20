India-bound 2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled, gets fresh design and more power

The 2023 Kia Seltos has been updated in a number of ways, both aesthetically and mechanically, and was just unveiled at the current 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. The United States market will also be getting a brand new X-Line model in the near future. The new 2023 Kia Selto comes with a host of new technological enhancements and a swift performance increase.