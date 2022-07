New U.S. CDC data reveals, Omicron variant makes up whopping 82% of Covid variants in US

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals BA.5 subvariant of Omicron makes up whopping 82% of Covid variants in U.S. It is considerably higher than the 75.9% prevalence estimated in the previous week The Omicron BA.5 reportedly has been driving a surge of new infections globally