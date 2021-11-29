Pakistani model poses ‘bare headed’ for ad in Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, sparks controversy

A Pakistani model posed without covering her head inside the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, which is being considered “highly objectionable”.

A model from Pakistan has sparked a controversy among the Sikh community after she posed ‘bare-headed’ for a women's clothing ad in the Kartarpur Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Her photoshoot for the advertisement has retorted a lot of backlash among the community.

The advertisement was posted for an online clothing store in Pakistan called Mannat. The woman who runs the clothing brand got the photoshoot done on the complex of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, with her head uncovered and her back towards the Gurdwara.