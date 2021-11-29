Pakistani model poses ‘bare headed’ for ad in Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, sparks controversy

A Pakistani model posed without covering her head inside the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, which is being considered “highly objectionable”.
A model from Pakistan has sparked a controversy among the Sikh community after she posed ‘bare-headed’ for a women's clothing ad in the Kartarpur Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Her photoshoot for the advertisement has retorted a lot of backlash among the community.
The advertisement was posted for an online clothing store in Pakistan called Mannat. The woman who runs the clothing brand got the photoshoot done on the complex of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, with her head uncovered and her back towards the Gurdwara.
1. Model poses 'bare headed' in Kartarpur Gurdwara
In the photographs for the advertisement, the woman is seen wearing a red suit posing for the camera without covering her head with the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in the background. The photos have now been termed as “highly objectionable”. (Photo- Instagram)
2. Clothing brand Mannat receives backlash
Reacting to the photos uploaded by clothing brand Mannat, Paramjit Singh Sarna, former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, told Zee News that this is a 'highly objectionable' act that has 'severely hurt' the Sikh religious sentiments. (Photo- Instagram)
3. Mannat's Instagram page
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the single largest representative body of Sikhs, has put up posters inside the gurdwara complex cautioning devotees to not shoot entertainment videos after a few of them were ‘caught’ shooting TikTok videos. Despite this, the controversial ad was shot inside the complex. (Photo- Instagram)
4. Sikh community demands action
The advertisement sparked a wide outrage among the Sikh community. Former general secretary of SGPC Kiranjot Kaur said that the commercialization of a religious place was highly objectionable. "It is wrong and authorities must act on it immediately," she said. (Photo- Instagram)
5. 'Instructions should be placed'
In a media statement, Paramjit Singh Sarna also said, “Instructions should be placed in Urdu and English for head-covering and about not showing the back to the holy site.” (Photo- Instagram)