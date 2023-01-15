Nepal plane crash: Who was Nira Chhantyal, folk singer who died in deadly air crash?

Nira Chhantyal was going to Pokhara to attend an event on the occasion of Magh Sankranti.
In the Nepal plane crash that took place on Sunday, 68 people died. The plane took off from Kathmandu and crashed while landing near Pokhara International Airport.
Nepal's folk singer Nira Chhantyal died along with 67 other passengers in the tragic plane crash. Reports suggest Chhantyal was going to Pokhara to attend an event which was being organised to mark the festival of Magh Sankranti. Know more about the folk singer below:
1. Who was Nira Chhantyal?
Nira Chhantyal was a folk singer who belongs to Baglung, Nepal. However, she lived in Nepal's capital Kathmandu, according to her Facebook profile.
In a Facebook post on January 14, the singer posted she will be in Pokhara on Sunday.
2. Nira Chhantyal's family confirms her demise
Nira’s sister Heera Chantyal Sherchan has confirmed that the folk singer died in the plane crash while she was on her way to Pokhara for an event to be held on the occasion of Magh Sankranti.
3. Her last Facebook post
Nira Chhantyal had extended the wishes of Magh Sankranti along with a picture of herself in her last Facebook post. "On the auspicious occasion of Maghe Sankranti, I express my best wishes to all the parents, brothers and sisters living in the country and abroad," she wrote. (Photo: Chhantyal's last post)
4. Nepal plane crash
The plane, which belonged to Yeti Airlines, crashed minutes before landing and had 68 passengers along with four crew members onboard.
The search operation was called off Sunday evening owing to the darkness. Nepal Army will continue the search and rescue operation from Monday morning. (Photo: PTI)