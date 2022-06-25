In pics: World’s top 5 liveable cities in 2022

The 173 cities have been ranked based on infrastructure, availability to green space, political stability, crime rates, and health care.

The list of the world's most liveable cities has been released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The Global Liveability Index for 2022 shows some notable changes from the Global Liveability Index for the previous year.

The EIU ranked 173 cities based on infrastructure, availability to green space, political stability, crime rates, and health care.

Vienna made a comeback as the world’s most liveable city in 2022. Last year Auckland, the most populous city of New Zealand, had topped the list.

While the cities in India have fared poorly in the list of the world's most liveable cities. Capital New Delhi has been ranked 112th in the list whereas Mumbai is ranked at 117th position.

Here’s the list of top 5 liveable cities around the world in 2022: