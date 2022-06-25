In pics: World’s top 5 liveable cities in 2022

The 173 cities have been ranked based on infrastructure, availability to green space, political stability, crime rates, and health care.
The list of the world's most liveable cities has been released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
The Global Liveability Index for 2022 shows some notable changes from the Global Liveability Index for the previous year.
The EIU ranked 173 cities based on infrastructure, availability to green space, political stability, crime rates, and health care.
Vienna made a comeback as the world’s most liveable city in 2022. Last year Auckland, the most populous city of New Zealand, had topped the list.
While the cities in India have fared poorly in the list of the world's most liveable cities. Capital New Delhi has been ranked 112th in the list whereas Mumbai is ranked at 117th position.
Here’s the list of top 5 liveable cities around the world in 2022:
1. Vienna (Austria)
Austrian capital Vienna has once again topped the list of most liveable cities in the world in 2022.
Good stability and infrastructure are the city’s main charms supported by good healthcare and plenty of opportunities for culture and entertainment. (Photo: Reuters)
2. Copenhagen (Denmark)
The Danish capital Copenhagen bagged the second spot in the list. The city has scored higher ranks on Global Liveability Index for many years due to its excellent infrastructure, reliable transport systems and high-level healthcare. (Photo: Reuters)
3. Zurich (Switzerland)
Zurich, the largest city in Switzerland, has the world’s biggest financial centres and comes in the third spot. The city is scored high in work, housing, leisure, education and safety. (Photo: Reuters)
4. Calgary (Canada)
Calgary is home to world-class libraries and basic infrastructure. This makes a difference in its international profile and ranks it high on the list (at 4th spot).
(Photo: Reuters)
5. Vancouver (Canada)
Vancouver is one of the cleanest cities in the world. It has excellent design, education infrastructure and affordability that push it to number 5th position in the rankings of livability. (Reuters)