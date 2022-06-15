Top 5 world's most expensive cities to live in

The list has been compiled by analysing the cost of residential property, cars, airfare, business school and other luxuries.
A list of the world’s most expensive cities to live in has been released. In these cities, the surging prices of luxury items over the past year have taken a bite out of the ultra-rich people’s vast purchasing power.
A report by Julius Baer on global wealth and lifestyle ranks the world's most expensive cities by analysing the cost of residential property, cars, airfare, business school and other luxuries.
The report which was released on Wednesday examines the lifestyles of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) across the globe using a basket of goods and services that reflect their consumption patterns.
Here are the world’s top five most expensive cities to live in:
1. Shanghai
Shanghai once again topped the list of the world’s most expensive cities to live in.
2. London
London took second place from Tokyo, which plunged to the eighth spot. London is a popular city for expats from all over the world.
3. Taipei
Taipei, the capital city of Taiwan, has a reputation for being a desirable place to live. However, it is the third most expensive city to live in.
4. Hong Kong
Hong Kong has now become the fourth most expensive city to live in, according to Julius Baer's report. The lack of space in the city affects the housing prices as well as other practicalities such as driving.
5. Singapore
Singapore offers an exciting cultural mix, great career opportunities, and world-class amenities. The city has been ranked in 5th spot in the world’s most expensive cities to live in.