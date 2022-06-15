Top 5 world's most expensive cities to live in

The list has been compiled by analysing the cost of residential property, cars, airfare, business school and other luxuries.

A list of the world’s most expensive cities to live in has been released. In these cities, the surging prices of luxury items over the past year have taken a bite out of the ultra-rich people’s vast purchasing power.

A report by Julius Baer on global wealth and lifestyle ranks the world's most expensive cities by analysing the cost of residential property, cars, airfare, business school and other luxuries.

The report which was released on Wednesday examines the lifestyles of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) across the globe using a basket of goods and services that reflect their consumption patterns.

Here are the world’s top five most expensive cities to live in: