In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul

An explosion on a busy pedestrian thoroughfare in Istanbul's Taksim neighbourhood killed six persons and injured thirty.

  Nov 13, 2022, 09:59 PM IST

An explosion in the Taksim neighbourhood of Istanbul injured several people on a busy pedestrian street. Reports suggest that rescue workers have already arrived. On Sunday, an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian area in the heart of Istanbul, sending people fleeing from the flames. The blast is said to have killed at least six people and wounded thirty more.

President Erdogan has condemned the "vile assault" and ordered an investigation into the blast. Here are some images from Istanbul after the attack.

 

1. Deadly Blast in Turkey's Istanbul

Deadly Blast in Turkey's Istanbul
1/5

There were at least six fatalities and thirty people injured after an explosion rocked a busy shopping street in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday.

(Image Source-Reuters)

2. Deadly Blast in Turkey's Istanbul

Deadly Blast in Turkey's Istanbul
2/5

Police quickly cordoned off Istiklal Avenue, where the explosion took place, and ambulances raced to the area.

(Image Source-Reuters)

3. Deadly Blast in Turkey's Istanbul

Deadly Blast in Turkey's Istanbul
3/5

There are several shops and restaurants along the bustling street where the explosion took place. Large numbers of locals and tourists alike often visit this area.

(Image Source-Reuters)

4. Deadly Blast in Turkey's Istanbul

Deadly Blast in Turkey's Istanbul
4/5

Turkish President Erdogan claimed the explosion on Istiklal Avenue, a prominent pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, was a "bomb attack."

(Image Source-Reuters)

5. Deadly Blast in Turkey's Istanbul

Deadly Blast in Turkey's Istanbul
5/5

Local law enforcement agencies have been notified, and an investigation into the Istiklal Avenue bomb in Istanbul has been launched, as reported by local news outlets.

(Image Source-Reuters)

