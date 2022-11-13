In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul

An explosion on a busy pedestrian thoroughfare in Istanbul's Taksim neighbourhood killed six persons and injured thirty.
President Erdogan has condemned the "vile assault" and ordered an investigation into the blast. Here are some images from Istanbul after the attack.
There were at least six fatalities and thirty people injured after an explosion rocked a busy shopping street in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday.
(Image Source-Reuters)
Police quickly cordoned off Istiklal Avenue, where the explosion took place, and ambulances raced to the area.
(Image Source-Reuters)
There are several shops and restaurants along the bustling street where the explosion took place. Large numbers of locals and tourists alike often visit this area.
(Image Source-Reuters)
Turkish President Erdogan claimed the explosion on Istiklal Avenue, a prominent pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, was a "bomb attack."
(Image Source-Reuters)
Local law enforcement agencies have been notified, and an investigation into the Istiklal Avenue bomb in Istanbul has been launched, as reported by local news outlets.
(Image Source-Reuters)