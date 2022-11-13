In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul

An explosion in the Taksim neighbourhood of Istanbul injured several people on a busy pedestrian street. Reports suggest that rescue workers have already arrived. On Sunday, an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian area in the heart of Istanbul, sending people fleeing from the flames. The blast is said to have killed at least six people and wounded thirty more.

President Erdogan has condemned the "vile assault" and ordered an investigation into the blast. Here are some images from Istanbul after the attack.