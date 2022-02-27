In Pics: Devastation caused by Russian invasion in Ukraine

Lives have been destroyed, many have been killed and complete havoc has prevailed in Ukraine since the attack took place on February 24 at dawn.
The Russian military attack on Ukraine has left the country in pieces. While the city of Melitopol has been taken over by Russian troops, Kyiv - the capital is still putting up a brave fight.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the world in a video and said, "We are defending the country, the land of our future children. Kyiv and key cities around the capital are controlled by our army."
As the Russian military operation against Ukraine continues, a person looks from their destroyed home in Kyiv.
Ukrainian servicemen take cover as an air-raid siren sounds in Kyiv
Police and members of emergency services work near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv
An apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv
Ukraine Military and citizens take cover as an air-raid siren sounds in Kyiv
Smoke and flames rise over during the shelling near Kyiv
Refugees fleeing from Ukraine arrive in Hungary
People cross the border between Poland and Ukraine