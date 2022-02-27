Search icon
In Pics: Devastation caused by Russian invasion in Ukraine

Lives have been destroyed, many have been killed and complete havoc has prevailed in Ukraine since the attack took place on February 24 at dawn.

  • Feb 27, 2022, 12:56 AM IST

The Russian military attack on Ukraine has left the country in pieces. While the city of Melitopol has been taken over by Russian troops, Kyiv - the capital is still putting up a brave fight. 

The incessant bombing and shelling have forced people to flee cities and move towards the borders so they could be safe. Lives have been destroyed and complete havoc has prevailed in Ukraine since the attack took place on February 24 at dawn.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the world in a video and said, "We are defending the country, the land of our future children. Kyiv and key cities around the capital are controlled by our army." 

As the Russian military operation against Ukraine continues, a person looks from their destroyed home in Kyiv.

Ukrainian servicemen take cover as an air-raid siren sounds in Kyiv

 

Police and members of emergency services work near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv

 

An apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv

 

Ukraine Military and citizens take cover as an air-raid siren sounds in Kyiv    

 

Smoke and flames rise over during the shelling near Kyiv    

 

Refugees fleeing from Ukraine arrive in Hungary    

 

People cross the border between Poland and Ukraine    

