In Pics: Devastation caused by Russian invasion in Ukraine

The Russian military attack on Ukraine has left the country in pieces. While the city of Melitopol has been taken over by Russian troops, Kyiv - the capital is still putting up a brave fight.

The incessant bombing and shelling have forced people to flee cities and move towards the borders so they could be safe. Lives have been destroyed and complete havoc has prevailed in Ukraine since the attack took place on February 24 at dawn.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the world in a video and said, "We are defending the country, the land of our future children. Kyiv and key cities around the capital are controlled by our army."