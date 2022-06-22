In pics: Afghanistan earthquake causes over 1,000 fatalities, more than 1,500 injured

Afghanistan faces severe tremors early in the morning, causing massive destruction.
An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit the southern part of the Spera District of Khost province on Wednesday morning, leaving above 1500 injured and killing more than 1000 people in the country. The worst affected areas are in Spera District in Khost Province, and Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts in Paktika Province.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said that the impact of this earthquake was within a radius of 500 km.
According to USGS, the earthquake occurred at 1:54 am (PST), about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, at a depth of 51 km.
Many photographs and videos started to surface on social media platforms documenting the disastrous calamity. The tremors destroyed many houses and other infrastructure in the country.
This quake is the deadliest earthquake since 2002.
The tremors of the earthquake were felt in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. In Pakistan, tremors were felt in Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore, Kohat, Mohmand, Swat, Buner and other parts of Punjab and KP.
The head of the culture and information department of the Paktika province told Reuters, "We have over 1,000 dead and over 1,500 wounded. Many villages were destroyed.