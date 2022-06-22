In pics: Afghanistan earthquake causes over 1,000 fatalities, more than 1,500 injured

An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit the southern part of the Spera District of Khost province on Wednesday morning, leaving above 1500 injured and killing more than 1000 people in the country. The worst affected areas are in Spera District in Khost Province, and Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts in Paktika Province.