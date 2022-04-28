Meet Manu Gulati, Delhi government school teacher who has become a viral sensation

Manu Gulati has been honoured with several awards in her teaching career. Before joining the Delhi government school, she worked in a private school.
Miss. Manu Gulati has stormed the internet with her ‘thumkas’. The government schoolteacher has won over lots of hearts on Twitter ever since she shared a video of her dancing with her student in class. The now-viral video shows Manu Gulati grooving on a peppy number while watching her student’s dance steps.
Also, WATCH: Role reversal: Student teaches her English teacher how to perform 'Thumka'
1. Who is Manu Gulati?
The viral English teacher is born and brought up in Delhi. She has completed her M.Ed. from the University of Delhi. As per a Facebook post by Aam Aadmi Party, she was pursuing her PhD from the Jamia Malia Islamia University in 2020 on the topic - " Enhancing Spoken English of Delhi Govt. school students.”
She started her career in the year 2004 and worked with a private school and a school run by the MCD until she joined a Delhi government school in 2011.
Image Source: Instagram(@manugulati11)
2. Recipient of several awards
Besides being a fun-loving and friendly teacher, Manu Gulati has been honoured with several awards in her teaching career. She is the winner of the Martha Farrell Award 2019 for women empowerment. In 2015, she received the National ICT Award for School Teachers by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.
In 2018, she received the National Teachers Award by MHRD and was also acknowledged by Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for her contribution in the field of Education.
Image Source: Instagram(@manugulati11)
3. Has travelled to the US
The internet’s favourite English teacher has also been awarded the Fulbright Teaching scholarship. This led her to travel to the US and study the country’s education model. This broadened her perspective upon teaching and its related practices.
According to her Instagram account, named – manugulati11, she is a woman full of life.
Gulati’s viral video has led many people to wish that they had a teacher like her in their childhood days. The video’s comments section is full of appreciation for her cordial and friendly attitude with her students which makes learning a better and fun experience.
Image Source: Instagram(@manugulati11)