Meet Manu Gulati, Delhi government school teacher who has become a viral sensation

The viral English teacher is born and brought up in Delhi. She has completed her M.Ed. from the University of Delhi. As per a Facebook post by Aam Aadmi Party, she was pursuing her PhD from the Jamia Malia Islamia University in 2020 on the topic - " Enhancing Spoken English of Delhi Govt. school students.”

She started her career in the year 2004 and worked with a private school and a school run by the MCD until she joined a Delhi government school in 2011.

Image Source: Instagram(@manugulati11)