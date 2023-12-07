Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, which is situated on an island in Dubai, has eight unique restaurants, a full-service spa, and suites with views of the ocean.

The Burj Al Arab is a massive and luxurious hotel and the only 10-star hotel that exists. It is located in Dubai, UAE and developed and managed by Jumeirah. Burj Al Arab is one of the tallest hotels in the world, however, 39% of its total height is made up of non-occupiable space. It was made in 1999 and over 1 arab dollar (now Rs 8330 crore) was used to build it.