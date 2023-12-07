Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, which is situated on an island in Dubai, has eight unique restaurants, a full-service spa, and suites with views of the ocean.
The Burj Al Arab is a massive and luxurious hotel and the only 10-star hotel that exists. It is located in Dubai, UAE and developed and managed by Jumeirah. Burj Al Arab is one of the tallest hotels in the world, however, 39% of its total height is made up of non-occupiable space. It was made in 1999 and over 1 arab dollar (now Rs 8330 crore) was used to build it.
Situated 280 meters (920 feet) away from Jumeirah Beach on an artificial island, Burj Al Arab is connected to the mainland via a private, curved bridge. The structure's shape is intended to mimic a ship's sail. There is a helipad close to the roof, situated 210 meters (689 feet) above the surface.
The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah has 8 distinctive restaurants, a full-service spa, and rooms with views of the ocean. The room's cost per day starts from Rs 2,58,679 to Rs 1,055,372. Visitors can reach the estate by a specialized helicopter transfer service or by chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce fleets. There are 2 swimming pools, 32 opulent cabanas, a restaurant, and a bar on the terrace.
Each suite has floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a panoramic view of the Arabian Gulf. Other amenities include free Wi-Fi, a widescreen interactive HD TV, a reactor speaker, and other amenities. There is also a media hub and wireless charger accessible.
Located 656 feet above sea level, the Sky View Bar serves afternoon tea and beverages to its guests. The spa's amenities include saunas, steam rooms, plunge pools, and separate indoor infinity pools, as well as treatment rooms with views of the Arabian Gulf and a hot tub.
Located within a 5-minute walk across the island bridge, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah provides unrestricted access to the water sports activities at Wild Wadi Waterpark.