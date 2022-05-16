Shehnaaz Gill sets internet on fire with her latest photos in black latex body-hugging outfit

Shehnaaz Gill looks mesmerising in all her photos in sexy black latex body-hugging dress.
On Monday, Shehnaaz Gill stunned everyone when she shared her mesmerising photos in a sexy black latex body-hugging dress. In the photos, she can be seen posing for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Her photos are going viral on social media, her fans are praising the actress for her look. (All images: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Take a look:
1. Shehnaaz Gill in LBD (little black dress)
Bigg Boss 13 participants Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in little black dress.
2. Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous
Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous in a black dress, teamed up with high heels. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "one day or day one? You decide."
3. Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13
Shenaaz Gill grabbed everyone's attention with her cuteness when she was inside Bigg Boss 13 house.
4. Shenaaz Gill's early life
Shehnaaz Gill was born on January 27, 1993, in Punjab. She started her career with Shiv Di Kitaan in the year 2015.
5. Shehnaaz Gill in Honsla Rakh
On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh which featured Diljit Dosanjh.
6. Shehnaaz Gill in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali
Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
7. Shehnaaz Gill in 'most handome and beautiful list'
Recently AllKpop which is a Korean entertainment portal shared the Most Handsome and Beautiful in the world 2022 list. Shehnaaz Gill was in 29th place in that list.