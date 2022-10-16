Search icon
Sasural Simar Ka fame Vaishali Takkar death: From family to fiance, know about actress' personal life

Vaishali Takkar, who had a huge fan following on social media, was very close to her family. She often shared photos with her father, mother, brother.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Oct 16, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

On Sunday, Sasural Simar Ka fame Vaishali Takkar was found hanging at her Indore home. As per the media reports, the actress committed suicide and a note has also been recovered. However, there is no official statement issued by the police.

Vaishali Takkar, who had a huge fan following on social media, was very close to her family. She often shared photos with her father, mother, and brother.

Take a look:

 

 

1. Family

Family
1/6

Ye  Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vaishali Takkar was born on July 15, 1992, in Madhya Pradesh. She often shared photos with her family and expressed how much she loves them. The actress is survived by her brother Neeraj Takkar, father H.B Takkar, and mother Annu Takkar.

2. Career

Career
2/6

Vaishali Takkar started her career with Ye Rishta Kya Kehlala Hai in which she played Sanjana. She is best known for her roles in Sasural Simar Ka, Manmohini 2, and Super Sisters.

3. Vaishali was close to her father

Vaishali was close to her father
3/6

These pictures prove that Vaishali Takkar was very close to her father. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "There's only one thing in my life that I'm most proud of is BEING YOUR DAUGHTER. I walk like I own the world because you got my back."

4. Raksha Bandhan photo

Raksha Bandhan photo
4/6

Vaishali Takkar shared this photo on Raksha Bandhan. From the photo, it seems that the actress was one of the most pampered sisters. She looks so happy with her brothers and sisters in this photo.

5. Was engaged

Was engaged
5/6

Vaishali Takkar got engaged to Dr Abhinandan Singh, who was a Kenya-based surgeon, in 2021. She shared this news on Instagram and wrote, "What’s yours will Ultimately find you even from another end of the world. #Rokafied To this Wonderful Man Dr. Abhinandan Singh AKA My Mr. Africa. #AbhiShali #rokaceremony.

However, she later deleted the post and didn't share anything related to Abhinandan. 

6. Volunteered during Covid-19

Volunteered during Covid-19
6/6

During the tough times of Covid-19, Vaishali Takkar helped people by providing food and medical help. While speaking to SpotboyE.com, the actress stated, "I look forward to doing this forever now as it has given my life a new purpose. It gives me immense pleasure and honour to be a social worker and covid warrior. I have also made a vlog of it so that we can seek support from more people to help these causes."

