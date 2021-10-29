Rashami Desai raises the temperature in white bikini, drops hot photos from Maldives vacay

Rashami Desai sure knows how to carry an outfit with style and grace, and her pictures from the Maldives are the proof

Television actress and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Rashami Desai, who is having a gala time in the Maldives, often makes headlines for her bold photos and fun dance videos on social media. The actress is now setting the internet on fire with her hot and beautiful pictures from the island nation of the Maldives, a holiday spot that has become the favourite getaway destination for TV and film celebs of late.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai sure knows how to carry an outfit with style and grace, and her pictures from the Maldives are the proof. Take a look: