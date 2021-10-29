Photos
Rashami Desai raises the temperature in white bikini, drops hot photos from Maldives vacay
Rashami Desai sure knows how to carry an outfit with style and grace, and her pictures from the Maldives are the proof
- DNA Web Team
- Oct 29, 2021, 10:48 AM IST
Television actress and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Rashami Desai, who is having a gala time in the Maldives, often makes headlines for her bold photos and fun dance videos on social media. The actress is now setting the internet on fire with her hot and beautiful pictures from the island nation of the Maldives, a holiday spot that has become the favourite getaway destination for TV and film celebs of late.
Meanwhile, Rashami Desai sure knows how to carry an outfit with style and grace, and her pictures from the Maldives are the proof. Take a look:
1. Rashami Desai looks mesmerising in a floral printed green co-ord set
Rashami Desai dropped some pictures of herself slaying in a floral printed green co-ord set. Her top featured a plunging neckline and baggy sleeves, while her skirt had frills. She can be seen wearing a bunch of chunky, trendy bracelets and a sleek golden chain with loop earrings. She carried a yellow sling bag. (All pictures: Rashami Desai/Instagam)
2. Rashami Desai's jaw-dropping pictures in a white bikini
Rashami Desai shared some jaw-dropping pictures in a white bikini. In the pictures, she can be seen having enjoying breakfast-in-pool while striking various poses for the click. While sharing her pictures, she wrote, “Aqua-Holic.” Television actor Nakul Mehta funnily commented on her picture, "Khaalo Yaar! Breakfast thanda ho jaayega."
3. Rashami Desai looks hot in bathroom photoshoot
Recently, Rashami Desai took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures in a silver and black embellished dress. She looked extremely hot with wet hair, red lip shade, and silver-blue eyeliner in her bathroom photoshoot.
4. Rashami Desai raises the temperature in black bikini
Earlier, Rashami Desai posted some sizzling photos in a black bikini on social media. While sharing her pictures, she wrote, “Don’t be eye candy, be soul food.”
5. Rashami Desai slays it in a black dress with a thigh-high slit
Giving fans a glimpse of her bold and hot avatar, Rashami Desai had shared multiple pictures in a black dress with a thigh-high slit on social media. She captioned one of her pictures, “Part of my mystery is how she is calm in the storm and anxious in the quiet.” While sharing another picture in the same outfit, she wrote, “She who sets her standard high, will never have to settle for less.”