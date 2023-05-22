Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

Anushka Sen is among the most popular young television actresses and commands more popularity on social media than some A-list Bollywood celebs.
With close to 40 million followers on Instagram, actress Anushka Sen is one of the most popular social media influencers. Here's a look at her whopping net worth and her unbelievable monthly salary.
1. Anushka Sen background
Born on August 4, 2002, in Ranchi, Anushka Sen later moved to Mumbai with her family. She completed her schooling from Ryan International School, Kandivali.
2. Anushka Sen television career
Anushka Sen began her career as a child actor in Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli in 2009 and later gained popularity after playing Meher in Baal Veer for four years from 2012 to 2016 and the historical character Rani Lakshmi Bai in Jhansi Ki Rani in 2019.
3. Anushka Sen music videos
Anushka Sen has appeared in multiple music videos such as Sheykhar Ravjiani's Is This That Feeling, Jubin Nautiyal's Mast Nazon Se, Asees Kaur's Gal Karke, and Sachet Parampara's Chura Liya among others in the last few years.
4. Anushka Sen social media presence
Anushka Sharma has 39.2 million followers on Instagram. She keeps treating her fans and followers with her sizzling photos. The actress charges a hefty sum from multiple brands for each promotional post on the Facebook-owned platform.
5. Anushka Sen net worth and monthly salary
As per reports, Anushka Sen's net worth is Rs 15 crore, and earns above Rs 5 lakh per month. She has been one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry charging Rs 1.5 lakh for each episode. The actress reportedly charged Rs 5 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021.