In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

The cast and crew of Sony SAB's finite series Pashminna came together to celebrate show's success as the show has reached its conclusion.

  Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Mar 18, 2024, 09:15 PM IST

Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, the finite series from Sony SAB, is going to conclude this week. Ahead of its finale episode, the cast and crew including Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Rakesh Kaul, Gauri Pradhan, Krissan Barretto, and Guddi Maruti, and the producers came together to celebrate the success of the show.

1. Pashminna cast and crew cut the customised cake

The show's actors including Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Rakesh Paul, Gauri Pradhan, and Krissan Barretto are seen cutting the Pashminna-themed cake at the pary.

2. Pashminna finale episode

Started as a finite series in October 2023, Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke has reached its conclusion and will air the finale episode this week on March 23.

3. Pashminna set in Kashmir

Pashminna was based on the shared heartwarming love story of Pashminna (Isha Sharma) and Raghav (Nishant Malkani) against the backdrop of picturesque Kashmir.

4. Pashminna producers

The Sony SAB's finite series was produced by Siddharth P Malhotra, who has directed two Bollywood films namely We Are Family and Hichki, and his wife Sapna Malhotra.

5. Nishant and Isha's Pashminna-themed cake

The Pashminna-themed cake had the photos of its lead actors Nishant Malkani, who played Raghav Kaul, and Isha Sharma, who played the titular role, imprinted on it.

