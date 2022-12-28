Search icon
Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi: Meet the richest television actresses

There is a reason why television actresses are called telly queens. Let's take a look at the richest actress from the tube.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Dec 28, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

It is not easy to do daily soaps or have a successful career in television. Ruling TRP charts takes hours of life from your favourite actress. The long, overtime shooting shifts, hectic shoot schedules, and staying relevant in one character for months isn't easy task. For such hard work, they do deserve their fair share. Let's take a look at India's richest television actresses. All the figures mentioned below are based on the report of Jansatta. (Images source: File photo)  

 

1. Hina Khan

Hina Khan
1/5

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Hina Khan is quite a popular name on television. Apart from daily soaps, Hina has also been part of Bigg Bos 11, and a few films as well. As per the report, Hina Khan possesses wealth worth Rs 52 crores. 

 

2. Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget
2/5

The Beyhadh star Jennifer Winget needs no introduction. As per the report, Jennifer has a luxurious life, and her net worth would be around Rs 42 crores. 

 

3. Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi
3/5

Shivangi Joshi is also the frontrunner in the race of top television queens. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant wealth valuations are worth Rs 37 crores. 

 

4. Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi
4/5

Ye Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi is among the most popular face on television. The report has stated that Divyanka possesses Rs 37 crores in her wealth. 

 

5. Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande
5/5

Last, but not least, The Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande is also among the bankable stars of the telly town. The media report stated that Ankita has Rs 23 crore worth of wealth. 

 

