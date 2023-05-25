Search icon
5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

Bigg Boss-fame actress Sonali Raut is known for her glamorous and sexy image. A look at all the times Sonali set the temperatures soaring with her bikini pictures.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 25, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Sonali Raut is a popular name and face in the entertainment world. The actress, best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss, often shares pictures of herself in bikinis from the beach. We take a look at five of her best bikini looks from over time that had fans drooling over her.

1. Sonali Raut bikini photos

Sonali Raut bikini photos
1/5

Sonali Raut sizzled on the beach in this white bikini in pictures she posted on Instagram earlier this year from a shoot in Abu Dhabi

2. Sonali Raut hot photos

Sonali Raut hot photos
2/5

Sonali Raut shared these sexy boudoir shoot photos of herself on Instagram in February. Her hot pink lingerie here wowed the fans

3. Sonali Raut swimsuit photos

Sonali Raut swimsuit photos
3/5

In January, Sonali shared this sultry picture of herself from an impromptu shoot she did in a pink bikini on the beaches of Mumbai

4. Sonali Raut hot beachwear

Sonali Raut hot beachwear
4/5

Not just photoshoots but Sonali often shares pictures of herself in bikinis from her vacations too, like this one from her vacation to Dubai in 2022

5. Sonali Raut bold photoshoot

Sonali Raut bold photoshoot
5/5

In April, Sonali shared some risqué and bold pictures of herself in a yellow bikini lying on the bed and various other poses

