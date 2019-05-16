Cannes 2019: Hina Khan dazzles in her red carpet debut, steals the show in silver ensemble

Hina Khan made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival and she looked ravishing in silver Ziad Nakad gown on day 1

Hina Khan spent moments in Eiffel Tower, Paris before arriving at the Cannes Film Festival. The Television actress makes her debut at Cannes this year, but she spent some romantic moments with her beau Rocky Jaiswal before arriving for the festival.

Hina Khan was spotted giving interviews in an all-pink outfit just a day back. The actress wore a pink pant, shirt and blazer. She has made a visit to Cannes Film Festival in order to promote her debut film Lines, which is set against the backdrop of Kargil War.

Hina slayed at her red carpet debut in Cannes. She wore a silver ensemble, a flowy gown, which looked absolutely goregous on her. The Television actress, who was recently seen in Kasautii Zindagi Ki 2, will also stay back longer since she is the speaker at the India Pavilion of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film festival which will take place till May 25.

Meanwhile, take a look at her stunning outfit from day one: