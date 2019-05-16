Search icon
Cannes 2019: Hina Khan dazzles in her red carpet debut, steals the show in silver ensemble

Hina Khan made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival and she looked ravishing in silver Ziad Nakad gown on day 1

  May 16, 2019

Hina Khan spent moments in Eiffel Tower, Paris before arriving at the Cannes Film Festival. The Television actress makes her debut at Cannes this year, but she spent some romantic moments with her beau Rocky Jaiswal before arriving for the festival.

Hina Khan was spotted giving interviews in an all-pink outfit just a day back. The actress wore a pink pant, shirt and blazer. She has made a visit to Cannes Film Festival in order to promote her debut film Lines, which is set against the backdrop of Kargil War.

Hina slayed at her red carpet debut in Cannes. She wore a silver ensemble, a flowy gown, which looked absolutely goregous on her. The Television actress, who was recently seen in Kasautii Zindagi Ki 2, will also stay back longer since she is the speaker at the India Pavilion of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film festival which will take place till May 25.

Meanwhile, take a look at her stunning outfit from day one:

1. Hina Khan's red carpet debut

Hina Khan's red carpet debut
1/3

Hina Khan wore a sparkly silver see-through floor length gown with plunging neckline day one at Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut. It was designed by Ziad Nakad.

2. Slaying it

Slaying it
2/3

Hina wore minimal make-up i.e. a natural pink shade of lipstick, and applied a glitzy turquoise eyeshadow which was a complete match to her outfit for the day.

3. What a debut!

What a debut!
3/3

Hina Khan looked perfect from head-to-toe. Her designer Ziad Nakad is to be complimented for the same. He also designed red carpet looks for Barbara Meier, Dalida Antoine Khalil and Shi Yu Fei.

 

(All photos via Hina Khan/Instagram story)

