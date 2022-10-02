Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about Haryana's Shakira aka Gori Nagori

Gori Nagori has been an unexpected addition to Bigg Boss 16. Let's learn more about Haryanvi's Shakira.

Bigg Boss has returned with its 16th season, and one of the interesting addition to the show is professional Rajasthani dancer and stage performer Gori Nagori. Here we are sharing a few crucial insights about the Haryanvi's Shakira. (All images source: Gori Nagori Instagram) 

As per Haryanvi Celebrities, Gori Nagori hails from Nagaur, Rajasthan, India. Gori did her schooling at Ghotia Higher Secondary School, Nagaur, Rajasthan. Reportedly, she started performing on the stage at the age of 9. 

Gori Nagori has set the internet on fire with her trending songs like Chham Chham, Black Ghagro, Nath, Badlli Badlli Laage. 

Gori is known as Haryanvi Shakira, and if reports are to be believed, then Gori once saw Shakira’s dance on TV and got impressed by her dance steps. Gori Nagori is heavily by Shakira. 

Gori Nagori's Rajasthani song Le Photo Le was quite a rage on social media, and it has received more than 350 million views on YouTube.

Gori Nagori made a striking entry in Bigg Boss 16, and Salman Khan encouraged and supported the performer. 

