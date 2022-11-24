Search icon
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup

The Indian government's Google search policy restricts a few searches that you can conduct on the Internet and makes them punishable.

  Nov 24, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

With Google, you can find just about anything. It's also often used to seek for materials that may land users in legal hot water. On the other side, Google places a premium on safety. The company has a strict security policy that everyone must follow. Let us clarify that Google has its own set of regulations because of the nation it is based in. You should be careful while doing a Google search right now. Even accidentally looking for these 6 things might have negative consequences.

 

When it comes to child pornography, the Indian government takes a very hard stance. A Google search for this term might get you 5–7 years in prison under Section 14 of the Posco Act of 2012. Google might make it harder for you to view and share child pornographic content.

If you search for instructions on how to make a bomb on Google, you run the risk of going to prison. After that, the IP address of your desktop computer or portable device is promptly sent to the relevant authorities.

Any information on a victim of sexual assault or other forms of abuse, including their identity or any details about the crime, must be kept confidential. No image of such a lady may appear in traditional or online media, as determined by the Supreme Court. If caught, you might go to prison.

If you indulge in film piracy, you might face a minimum sentence of three years in jail as well as a fine of Rs 10 lakh according to the Cinematography Act of 1952.

If you search for "how to get an abortion" on Google, you are engaging in illegal activity. If you do it, you risk going to prison for a period of time.

